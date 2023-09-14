The Water/Sewer Division of the Lexington Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin reading all town water meters on Monday, September 25, and will continue through the week. A DPW meter reader may visit each residence and business. Staff will present Lexington DPW identification and a resident can verify water meter personnel by calling the DPW Operations Office at (781) 274- 8300 x 1.

There are only about 1,500 meters that still need manual reads. If you have not had your water meter upgraded yet, please call (781) 274-8359 or (781) 274-8370 or email utilitybilling@lexingtonma.gov to set up an appointment as soon as possible.

If an inside meter cannot be accessed or an outside meter pad cannot be read, a self-addressed, stamped card will be left at the business or residence. It is crucial that the actual reading on your meter be recorded on this card and returned by mail within three (3) business days.

Cooperation with the Town’s water meter reading program is most appreciated. Questions and concerns can be directed to the DPW Operations Office at (781) 274-8300 extension 1.

https://lexingtonma.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=330