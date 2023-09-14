Sandhya Iyer (right), Economic Development Director of Lexington, presents an American Rescue Plan Act Grant to Susan Osten, Treasurer of Lexington Pops Chorus. The chorus is grateful to the Town of Lexington for their support. Lexington Pops Chorus, started in 1982, is a vibrant non-audition community chorus, which sings a wide variety of music. Concerts are held in January and May. Two free open rehearsals welcoming new members are held in September and January. Please check the website www.Lexpops.org for details.