We’re thrilled to announce that we will be hosting a summer kids class again this summer! Students will gain skills they need to bring movies to life under the direction of our talented staff members. This year, students will create a Goosebumps mystery, so grab your flashlights and magnifying glasses and sign up!

Over the course of the class, students will act and shoot footage, and every attendee will get hands-on experience with our equipment. By the end of the week, each student will know the ins and outs of a Sony PXW x70 camera, tripods, boom mics, lighting, and the green screen.

The class will run from Monday, August 21st to Friday, August 25th from 10am to 3pm. Interested kids between the ages of 9 and 14 should sign up now as space is limited.

For more information about how to sign up, please reach out by emailing Laura Bunzick at laura@lexmedia.org or visit the LexMedia website at www.LexMedia.org