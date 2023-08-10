We are excited to open up applications for the 8th annual Lexington Center Artwalk! As in past years, work created by local artists will beautify shop windows in Lexington Center from early October through Thanksgiving week.

We invite artists to submit one application for up to 3 pieces of art. Students and community members are all welcome to apply & artwork of all sizes and mediums (painting, drawings, photographs, sculptures) will be considered. Applications are due September 25, 2023. Our application form is available here: https://forms.gle/YwdW12Jj8wf9WHNv9

Work can be listed for sale with pricing and artist contact information set alongside the artwork displayed. We encourage members of the Lexington community to apply to be part of this annual art event which last year displayed over 100 pieces of art from over 30 artists in our community.

Questions? Email us at lexartwalk@gmail.com