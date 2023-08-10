Have you been feeling like there are orange cones and yellow diggers everywhere you turn lately? Summer is the time for road and construction work. Photographer Vikram Anantha stopped by the Battle Green, where the town is updating the pipes below the sidewalks; Waltham Street near Clarke, where workers are replacing a culvert that brings water from one side of the road to the other; and outside the new police station, where workers are adding sewer, gas and water lines for the new building. Anantha spoke with workers and traffic police at the sites to gather more information, which you can read in the photo captions. Visit the town’s website for updates.
Vikram anantha great work. Congratulations.
