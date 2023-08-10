- 19 Clelland Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by 19 Clelland Road Nt and Ojdrovic, Rasko on 07/26/2023 to Yordy, Brian J and Sun, Tiffany for $2,600,000
- 20 Liberty Ave, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Elena T Bleakley RET and Bleakley, Elena T on 07/31/2023 to Meng, Suen-Yi and Ahmed, Jasim for $1,309,000
- 30 Prospect Hill Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Wagner Namhi Kim Est and Choi, Yunghi on 07/27/2023 to Wagner Namhi Est and Moran, Jenna A for $1,500,000
- 36 Oakmount Cir, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Anne T Kostorizos RET and Darwin T Co Of Nh LLC Tr on 07/24/2023 to 36 Oakmount Circle LLC for $1,425,000
- 57 Hancock St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Roy, Deepankar and Kaur, Pavinder on 07/25/2023 to Iona R Preston T and Preston, Ioana R for $1,679,000
- 64 Reed St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Bernd M Turk T and Turk, Bernd M on 07/28/2023 to Zacharias, Rajesh Y and Deverapalli, Sandhya C for $1,625,000
- 216 Concord Ave, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Concord Ri20 Dev LLC on 07/31/2023 to Powers, Tzu-Wei H and Powers, Matthew D for $2,450,000
- 472 Marrett Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Wangchuk, Tenzin and Wangchuk, Dekyong on 07/31/2023 to Liu, Xiaojun and Xu, Ling for $1,340,000