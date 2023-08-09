It feels like déjà vu all over again. In 2005, the parent of a Lexington

Public Schools student staged a months-long campaign against inclusive

classrooms in the elementary schools, culminating with his arrest on

April 29 of that year. He refused to leave the school grounds for the

evening unless his demands to exclude resources and conversations

involving same-gender families were met. Members of an anti-LGBTQ+ group

that supported this parent were there to take pictures in order to

create a media event out of the arrest, and at that they succeeded.

Almost all of the information initially presented by news organizations

regarding the incident was centered on the parent and his point of view.

This was part of an extended and well-coordinated media campaign on the

part of the parent and his supporters from outside of Lexington. There

was no organized effort to present the other side of the story or

identify the harm caused by this parent and his campaign.

At that time, nearly twenty years ago, the three of us gathered a group

of town parents, students, and other citizens and created Lexington

C.A.R.E.S. (Lexington Community Action for Responsible Education and

Safety) to fill that gap. We successfully presented the views of the

vast majority of Lexington residents who supported inclusionary

resources so that no families would be left out of school materials or

conversations. Since then, and with the ongoing support of the

community, the schools have continued to develop ways to make every

child feel safe and included. Serious Talks is just one example.

We believe that Lexington is still the same supportive, caring, and

inclusive community it was two decades ago, and we hope that the current

concerns about the Serious Talks curriculum are just a misunderstanding

of what it contains. Every student and family needs and deserves to see

themselves represented in what they read and discuss in all aspects of

their lives, including in the classroom, starting from the earliest

grades. Although our own children have grown up and are no longer LPS

students, we will always support our neighbors and students who are

targets of marginalization by those who object to their very existence.

Our shared values demand it.

Pam Hoffman – 4 Rangeway, Lexington, MA

JJ Krawczyk – 78 Outlook Dr, Lexington, MA

Meg Soens – 55 North Hancock St., Lexington MA