True to its mission to serve the blind and visually impaired, Lexington Lions Club has collected over a million pairs of used eyeglasses over the years, which are cleaned, prescription identified, and distributed worldwide.



On June 7, 2023, Lexington Lions Club, led by John Lucente (left), loaded 21,170 pairs of eyeglasses in a shipping container bound for FONS for Health Education and Development(FHED) at its headquarters in Mbengwi Central Sub Division, Momo Division in Cameroon.



This shipment, which is larger than a previous one three years ago, was facilitated by local businessman John Carrolll and is the fruit of the efforts of Massachusetts Lions District 33N and 33S. Sam Beh (middle), a retired teacher from the Lexington High School, and Jack Irwin (right), Vice President of the Lexington Lions Club, also played an important role in this effort.



Sam Beh and his wife Viola also went on a mission trip to Liberia in 2022, distributing over 5500 pairs of recycled eyeglasses to people in need.



Lexington Lions Club is part of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization with over one million members in nearly 200 countries, with the motto “We Serve”.



To learn more, visit http://www.lexingtonlions.org.



