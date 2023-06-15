

Wilson Farm’s annual Strawberry Fest, a celebration of the harvesting of the sweet and delicious heart-shaped fruit, is on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, 11 am to 4 pm.



Strawberry Fest, an event for adults and kids of all ages, will feature delicious strawberry-themed samples including strawberry gazpacho soup, strawberry shortcake, strawberry glazed donuts, chocolate-dipped strawberries and many more mouthwatering treats.

Activities will include the crowd-favorite strawberry shortcake eating contest, a baby animal petting zoo, face painting, a balloon wizard and more! Some activities and samples are free, and other samples and activities will require tickets. 100% of the ticket proceeds will support Team Wilson Farm, a group of Wilson Farm employees, family members and friends of the farm who are riding in this year’s Pan-Mass Challenge to support the Dana Farber cancer institute.



Wilson Farm is located at 10 Pleasant Street in Lexington, MA. Since 1884, it has provided New Englanders with delicious fresh fruits, vegetables, and prepared foods, as well as beautiful plants and flowers, and much more. For more information on Wilson Farm, visit www.wilsonfarm.com or call 781-862-3900. Be sure to follow Wilson Farm on Instagram (@wilsonfarm).



