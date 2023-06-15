Masterworks Chorale invites you to sing with us at our Summer Sings 2023 events, held at Grace Chapel in Lexington at 8:00 PM.

The season extends through July 25: Tuesday, June 20 – Vivaldi Gloria; Tuesday, July 11 – Fauré Requiem; Tuesday, July 18 – Vaughan Williams Dona nobis pacem; Tuesday, July 25 – Brahms Ein deutsches Requiem.

If you are able, please bring your own choral score. Otherwise, Masterworks Chorale will loan a choral score to those needing one.

Tickets are $15. Tickets are available at https://masterworkschorale.ticketspice.com/summer-sings-2023 and at the door.