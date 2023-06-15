Hanscom Field Advisory Commission will meet via Zoom from 7 to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, June 20. To access the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95621754230?pwd=b3A3UTJUR3I1U28ydW5WTVRtMi9xUT09

Meeting: 956 2175 4230 Passcode: 194503 Ph: (646) 876 9923



In addition to its regular components (Massport noise reports, any capital or third-party developments at Hanscom Field, and citizen comments), the meeting will discuss a “civil disobedience” approach to the North Airfield; the May 22 meeting of the Concord Select Board; a Boston-based electric aviation company; Flying Magazine’s examination of a decline in private jet travel; possibly increasing the frequency and number of HFAC meeting during the North Airfield Environmental Notice comment period; and the North Airfield development in general.



HFAC provides continued communication and education among the communities surrounding Hanscom Field and Massport and acts as an advisory commission for review and reaction to decisions relating to Hanscom Field, including land use, noise abatement, and transportation needs.



