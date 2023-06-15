English At Large (EAL) recently held a Learner Graduation event to celebrate the achievements of local immigrants enrolled in its Tutoring Program. Hosted at the Lexington Historic Depot, the ceremony honored the efforts of 26 learner graduates from 8 different communities who completed more than 100 hours of English language instruction through weekly meetings with their volunteer tutors.



Learner graduates participating in the ceremony include Lexington residents Boeun Kim, tutored by English At Large volunteer Susan Siroky; and Ha Kyoung Lee, tutored by Maureen Bennani.



English At Large is a nonprofit organization that helps adult immigrants gain greater understanding of the English language and U.S. culture through personalized instructional programs designed to support their highest aspirations. Our learners benefit from a large network of volunteers and community partners in Greater Boston committed to their success. We envision a world in which all people have the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to take advantage of opportunity, enrich their communities, and achieve their life goals. EAL serves more than 300 learners each year in 24 communities in Greater Boston. Learn more at www.englishatlarge.org.



