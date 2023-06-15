Lexington Girl Scouts is proud to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of several young women who have recently achieved the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor within the Girl Scouts of the USA. These exceptional individuals have demonstrated leadership, dedication, and a passion for making a positive, sustainable impact in their communities.



The Girl Scout Gold Award represents the pinnacle of achievement in the Girl Scout program, requiring countless hours of commitment, planning, and execution. It challenges scouts to tackle pressing issues, develop innovative solutions, and inspire lasting change. Each Gold Award project is unique, addressing a specific need or challenge identified by the scout herself.



The recipients of this esteemed award are Sarah Baskin, Jessica Laman (LHS ’22), Ellie Caro, Harshini Pathivada, Shruti Pokharna and Helen Mager (LHS ’23). These inspiring young women embody the values of Girl Scouting, exhibiting courage, confidence, and character throughout their remarkable journeys.

Click this link to read about each Scout’s achievements.