The Lexington Pickleball Club was formed in 2023, to promote and organize Pickleball play in Lexington MA. Our dedicated, open Pickleball sessions have been running since April 24th and the turnout has been great. In fact, the LPC now has 172 members.



We’re throwing our second Open House and Intro to Pickleball Party on Sunday, June 11 at Clarke Middle School. Friends and family members are all invited! We will provide instruction to those who have never played, and help you refresh your skills if that is needed. Bring your paddle if you have one. We’ll have extra paddles available to use/try out. Current LPC members are encouraged to bring their paddles and play!



Sunday June 11, 3 to 5 P.M., at Clarke Middle School pickleball / tennis courts.