The third annual Boston International Asian Music Festival will once again stop in Lexington on its four-town tour. The Lexington concert will be held at the Visitor Center lawn starting at 6 P.M. on Sunday, June 17. Dubbed the “Tanglewood of Lexington”, the family picnic concert is free and features many acclaimed local musicians. You will enjoy music from different genres by Asian and other musicians from top music institutes, as well as amateur musicians of all ages.



So pack a family picnic, come to meet your neighbors and enjoy this unique music experience on a cool summer evening. Doors open at 5 P.M. for outdoor cultural activities prior to the show.



The concert series is a production of New Moon International, and is organized by Chinese American Association of Lexington – CAAL, Belmont Chinese American Association, Weston Westar, Acton Chinese-American Civic Society, and Boston International Media.



Here is the link to watch the live performances online or enjoy the recorded videos, or enjoy this video preview of the music festival.





