Henna for Humanity, a Lexington non-profit that brings the art of Henna to local individuals and events, will participate in the Music and Arts Festival 2023 to celebrate the second birthday of the Bedford Cultural Council from 11A.M. to 3P.M. on Saturday, June 17, on Bedford Common.

In addition to Henna for Humanity, the festival will include a variety of music performances–plus artisan and community vendors, art demos, mural painting, and more. Nearby galleries and cultural institutions will host open houses, and there will be a book sale and activities for the kids at the Bedford Free Public Library.

Musicians scheduled to perform include Zach Shen & the Funky Bunch—Jazz/funk fusion —11 A.M.; Fretless—A cappella quintet harmonies —Noon; Mark Zelermyer & Friends—contemporary folk —1 P.M.; and Kadak Chai Band—Bollywood rock—2 P.M.

Details at the Bedford Cultural District web page or contact Jeff King jmking@bedfordma.gov, 781-275-1111

The festival will also be an opportunity for the Cultural District Partnership to explore interest in the proposed launch of a new music venue/coffeehouse in Bedford. Excited about the music venue/coffeehouse proposal? Please let us know your opinions by completing a brief survey, https://forms.gle/BB8mzNKU8U3kFMrt5.

Come rain or shine!