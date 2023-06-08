Clean heat outreach specialist Andy Joynt, Courtesy image

Interested in heat pumps but have questions? Considering installing heat pumps but don’t know where to start? Looking for a clean, healthy and resilient way to heat and cool your home?



Join us at Lexington Climate Action Network/LexCAN’s Community Meeting, Thursday, June 15, 7 – 8 P.M. Hear from Maggie Peard, Lexington’s Sustainability and Resilience Officer, about Lexington’s HeatSmart program, a town-wide initiative to empower residents to adopt clean heating and cooling technologies with confidence.



ALSO: Meet Andy Joynt, our Clean Heat Outreach Specialist, who will assist in the transition to clean, healthy and affordable HVAC and appliances. Bring your questions about the HeatSmart program and process.



Click here for link to LexCAN’s June Meeting





