Democrats will convene in person at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday, June 15, in the Lexington Community Center, 39 Marrett Road, Lexington, to elect 23 delegates and 5 alternates to represent Lexington at the 2023 State Democratic Convention.



Registered and pre-registered Lexington Democrats who are 16 years old by May 23, 2023, may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/massdems-convention.

The 2023 Convention will be in person at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, MA on September 23.



Those interested in getting involved with the Lexington Democratic Committee should contact Margaret Coppe at mecoppe@gmail.com, 339-223-0832, or Marc Saint Louis at marcsaintlouis@yahoo.com, 703-623-7042.





