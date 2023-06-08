A blood drive to benefit the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center (Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital) will be held at Hemanext, 99 Hayden Ave (Bldg B) in Lexington, from 9 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. on Tuesday, June 20.



Schedule your appointment at tinyurl.com/HemJ2023. A photo id is required for all donors.



As a special thank you, donors will receive a $10 Sunoco gift card from the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center.



Blood donors may enjoy a complimentary lunch from the onsite food truck from 11:30 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. For directions, enter 128 Spring Street in your GPS for Ledgemont Properties, then follow signs for Building B



Need Assistance?

Reach out to Courtney.Maroney@hemanext.com



Eligibility Questions?:

Email BloodDonor@partners.org, or call 617-632-3206.



Drink extra water! Eat before donating!