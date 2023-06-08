Lexington Education Foundation’s Celebration for Education 2023 adult fundraiser tickets are on sale now at www.lexedfoundation.org.



It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The much-loved and anticipated LEF Celebration for Education weekend is just around the corner, June 9 and 10 under the big tent on Hayden Lower Field!



Start the weekend with Lex Innovate, a free Family Fun event on June 9, from 4 to 7 P.M., with engineering activities, crafts, food trucks and special guests, the LHS Robotics Club. No tickets are needed.



Continue the weekend with Lexington Education Foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year, our Country BBQ-themed fundraiser for adults on Saturday, June 10, from 7 to 11 P.M.

We will have live music by crowd favorite Scatter Shot, dancing, delicious BBQ food, unique raffles, a mechanical bull & more! Get your tickets for the fundraiser and raffles online at www.lexedfoundation.org.

Can’t make the fundraiser? We understand, but would love it if you would still consider donating at www.lexedfoundation.org. The money we raise goes right back to our outstanding LPS educators in the form of grants that support all of our LPS schools and students.

Have specific questions about the weekend or are interested in being a sponsor? Please contact info@lexedfoundation.org.









