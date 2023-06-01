The William Diamond Junior Fife & Drum Corps will hold an open house for new members from 7 to 8 pm on MONDAY, June 5, 2023 at the Lexington Visitor Center Lawn, 1875 Massachusetts Ave.



A unique, fun, and memorable experience for kids ages 8 – 18, the Corps is a great place to learn to play the fife or drum, march in the color guard and perform during historical events, parades, and ceremonies. No experience is necessary: weekly lessons are provided



The William Diamond Junior Fife & Drum Corps is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is not affiliated with the Lexington Public Schools. For additional information, visit www.WilliamDiamondJrs.org or www.facebook.com/williamdiamondfifedrum



In case of rain, the open house will be held at Cary Memorial Hall, 1605 Massachusetts Ave, in Lexington.



