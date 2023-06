The Purple Puppy Promenade is returning to Lexington on Saturday, June 10!

Lexington Goes Purple, Lexington’s annual awareness and fundraiser, is once again hosting our annual organized dog walk. Dress your pooch in purple and join us at the Lexington Depot at 9:30 A.M.!

Prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed pups! All donations benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Get more info and register here.

We hope to see you there!