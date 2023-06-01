Pilgrim Church will hold its end-of-the-year Music Sunday wrapping up its formal choral music season on Sunday, June 11 at 10:30 AM during worship service.

Choral Director Max Evrard will conduct the Pilgrim Chancel Choir in Jazz Alleluia by Craig Curry and A Gaelic Blessing by John Rutter. All community members are welcome!

This is a beautiful chance to take a short break from the hustle and bustle of the school year to relax and enjoy some uplifting voices. The service lasts 45 minutes with refreshments served after.

Pilgrim is an open and affirming church, welcoming all individuals and families. It is fully handicap accessible and child care is available. Services are in-person and online.

For more information, please go to www.pilgrimcongregational.org.