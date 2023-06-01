On May 23, 2023, the Lexington Lions Club held its annual scholarship awards night. Scholarship recipients and their parents, as well as Lions Club leadership and members, were in attendance.



The Lions Club awarded scholarships to 5 deserving recipients:

Laura Queiroz Pontes de Carvalho who will be attending Lesley College in Cambridge, MA, majoring in Elementary Education;

Jackson Thomas, who will be entering his sophomore year at Merrimack College in North Andover, MA, majoring in Electrical Engineering;

Isabelle Mazerall, who will be entering her second year of a 5-year program for a MA in Education at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut;

Jack Mazerall, who will be attending University of Massachusetts in Amherst, MA, majoring in Economics;

Grace McNamara, who will be attending The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township, New Jersey, majoring in Elementary Education of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

It was an exciting night for the scholarship recipients, as well as their proud parents. Best wishes to all recipients as they embark on their new/continuing college experience.