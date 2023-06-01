Lexington Refugee Assistance Organization (LexRAP) is pleased to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website, https://www.lexrap.org.. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information to assist refugees and asylum seekers in their journey to find safe and secure homes in our local communities including Lexington, Concord and Bedford.



The new website has been designed to provide an improved user-friendly experience with enhanced navigation and functionality throughout. Users can access detailed information about our programs and services along with opportunities to help.



“We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for current and potential volunteers who want to help refugees and asylum seekers,” said Marianne Boswell, Founder and recent past President of LexRAP. “We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our presence in the community and volunteer base.”



LexRAP, a local, all-volunteer community organization, is a 501C3 non-profit organization helping refugees to settle in the United States and become productive and well-adjusted members of the community. The mission of LexRAP is to support and assist refugees and asylum seekers into American society.



