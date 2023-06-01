The Kent J. Riley Memorial Scholarship, named for a Lexington dad, coach and accomplished scientist, was designed for Lexington and Bedford undergraduate students who participated in youth sports and plan to major in a STEM, medical, or health related field of study.

This year’s recipients are Collin Fiske, William Kilgore, Meggie Murphy (repeat winner), all of Lexington, and Isabella Stuzynski (repeat winner) of Bedford.

The total of $20,000 awarded this year brings the total awards in Dr. Riley’s name since 2015 to $135,000, made possible by the overwhelming generosity of the Lexington and Bedford communities.

The Kent J. Riley Charitable Fund (a federally-recognized 501(c)(3) organization), has awarded four scholarships for 2023.Please see kjrfund.org for information about the scholarship or our organization.