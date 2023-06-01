The Lexington Lions Club, in conjunction with the Lexington Health Department, will be conducting a Medical Waste Collection in the rear of the Town Hall Building on Wednesday, June 7, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. We will accept the medical waste items—both expired and unneeded medications as well as sharps. This collection is for Lexington residents only.



In conjunction with the Lexington Health Department, the Lions Club has spearheaded this initiative for over 13 years. We look forward to participating again. Thanks to all who support our efforts.



The Lexington Lions Club participates in many community efforts. As a service organization dedicated to vision- and diabetes-related initiatives, we are seeking new members. If you would like to get involved, you may want to come to a meeting and see what we do. We normally meet on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday evenings from September to May at the Knights of Columbus, 177 Bedford Street, Lexington. Come check us out, and see the fun you are missing! To learn more, visit www.Lexingtonlions.org.





