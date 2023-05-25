LWV Logo
The League of Women Voters of Lexington will hold its Annual Meeting in person on Thursday, June 1, at 7:00 PM in the dining room at the Community Center at 39 Marrett Road in Lexington.  The business portion of the meeting will begin at 7 PM.  We will elect board officers and review our by-laws, programming and budget.

At 7:30 pm, we will welcome our speakers, Nicco Mele, co-founder and managing editor of The Lexington Observer, and Lauren Feeney, editor of The Lexington Observer. They will speak to the challenges and the rewards of founding a weekly on-line newspaper. 

