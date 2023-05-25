HATS, the Hanscom Area Towns Committee, has reconvened after a several-year hiatus. Lexington Select Board chair Doug Lucente, along with representatives from Bedford, Concord, Lincoln, and Hanscom Air Force Base discussed responses to proposed developments at Massport’s North Airfield and shared community updates.



Going forward, Lucente suggested the four towns might wish to develop a coordinated response to changes at the airfield. Suggestions to foster better understanding included inviting Massport’s CEO and Hanscom’s airfield manager to speak at a future HATS meeting; becoming a consulting partner for changes to Rte 2A and development at the North Airfield; then scheduling an airfield site visit for HATS members.



Community updates included Bedford’s search for a new Town Manager, new fire station construction, and MBTA zoning. Concord voters approved $102.8M for a new Middle School building. Lincoln noted $94M in school renovations, and changes to the Rte 2A/95 interchange. Lexington reported the town’s new NetZero police station, potential $400M high school upgrade, along with streetscape improvements and Complete Streets plan for Hartwell Avenue. Hanscom Air Force Base invited job seekers to apply for several hundred civilian positions, noting that a shuttle between HAFB and the Concord railroad station would alleviate commuter traffic.



