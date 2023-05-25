The wonder of bees at LexFarm, Courtesy image

We love having visitors at Lexington Community Farm, a non-profit working farm connecting the community to locally grown organic produce, at 52 Lowell St, Lexington.

New for 2023! We have lined up a series of events including learning workshops on gardening and pollinator care, cooking demos, learning garden drop-ins for children and families and social evenings. Sign up, using the link below, to save your spot!



We encourage our community to enjoy the beauty of the farm. Birding, catching a beautiful sunset, and strolling the peaceful trails are lovely ways to connect to the farm and to the adjacent Arlington Reservoir. Keep in mind that LexFarm is a busy active farm so we encourage visitors to keep to the farm roads between the hours of 7a to sunset. Dogs are allowed on leash.



We are also currently selling our hugely popular organic seedlings, self-serve, outside of the farmstand. And starting June 7 through December, the farmstand is open Wednesday to Friday, 2p-7p and Saturdays, 9a-2p.



For more information and to sign up, visit https://lexfarm-events.square.site/

Also visit: https://lexfarm.org/ and IG: https://www.instagram.com/lexingtoncommunityfarm/



Check back for additional events throughout the season. See you soon at the farm!





