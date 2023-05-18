Lexington Performing Arts is thrilled to announce the annual LHS POPS concerts on Sat, May 20 (7:00 pm) and Sun, May 21 (2:00 pm) in the LHS Gymnasium.

LHS POPS feature the large ensembles, concert bands, orchestras, and choruses! It’s the Music Department’s BIGGEST event of the year.

Come for an amazing array of tunes and musical talent, and support our student musicians and music programs at LHS at the same time. A fun event for the whole family.

Tickets are $15 per person, or $10 student/seniors Tickets are available online; search for Lexington High School at www.showtix4u.com.

All proceeds support our music programs at LHS.