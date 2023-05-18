Mike Kennealy, of Lexington, has been appointed to Woburn-based Cummings Foundation’s board of trustees. Kennealy is well known for serving as Massachusetts’ secretary of housing and economic development under the Baker Administration.



Tasked with advancing economic growth and housing initiatives, Kennealy led significant investments in affordable housing production, zoning and housing policy reform, business development, and job preparation and creation.



Prior to becoming a public servant, Kennealy spent nearly two decades in private equity, helping Spectrum Equity to become a market leader with nearly $5 billion in assets. He is presently senior advisor & chief strategy officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston.



“Mike’s substantial finance experience will benefit the Foundation greatly as we continue our efforts to be good stewards of its investments in real estate and diversified public and private securities,” said Cummings Foundation executive director Joyce Vyriotes.



Established in 1986, Cummings Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to greater Boston nonprofits. Among its 22 other trustees are Agnes Binagwaho, M.D., Ph.D., former Rwandan minister of health; Jack Connors, Jr., local philanthropist and retired founding partner of Hill, Holliday, Connors, Cosmopulos; and Aisha Francis, Ph.D., president and CEO of Franklin Cummings Tech. Learn more at www.CummingsFoundation.org.





