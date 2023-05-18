This year’s Fairy Scavenger Hunt on May 23, 24 and 25 is sponsored by the Lexington Council for the Arts.
Get your clue sheet at the Visitor’s Center or Wales Copy Shop on May 22
Can you find all the stores?
To increase understanding and participation in Lexington, Massachusetts through local, community journalism.
