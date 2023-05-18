Since World War I, the poppy has come to be known as a symbol of remembrance. On Monday, May 29, a Poppy Memorial, an art installation created by students of the Never Fading Poppy Project, will be the centerpiece of the Town’s Memorial Day Ceremony, to be held at Emery Park.



The Never-Fading Poppy Project is a student-led youth team of CAAL, the Chinese American Association of Lexington. NFPP has sent hundreds of handmade cards to local veterans, spreading happiness and appreciation of art. Their co-leaders, Jodie Chen, Candice Lin, and Lucy Wei, will speak at the ceremony, describing their work and their installation of poppy art.



Earlier in the day, there will be a Memorial Walk starting at the entrance to Munroe Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. The public is invited to join the Walk, which will visit several memorials for a brief wreath-laying ceremony before arriving at Emery Park for the official Memorial Day Ceremony.



The event is sponsored by the Town Celebrations Committee. For more information, go to lexingtonma.gov/memorialday





