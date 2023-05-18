On Saturday, May 27, the Lexington Retailers Association will host Discovery Day, the town’s annual event to showcase the diverse array of stores, restaurants, community organizations and entertainment in the town of Lexington.

A musical performance at a past Discover Day

Discovery Day was first organized by the Lexington Chamber of Commerce in 1980. At the time, gasoline prices were exceptionally high and long-distance travel was difficult. As a result, Lexington had to find a way to bring the community together in a time when residents were opting for a staycation.

Eric Michelson, the president of the Lexington Retailers Association, says it’s about connection within Lexington’s community.

“It’s all about making Lexington not only a town, but [a place] where people can interact with each other and learn about each other,” Michelson said.

Discovery Day highlights local businesses in a welcoming atmosphere. Attendees can expect to experience a variety of performances and live music, a great sampling of foods, and over 100 booths hosted by local retailers and community organizations. Grace Chapel’s Kids Fun Zone will have bouncy houses, crafts, and many more fun activities tailored toward Lexington’s youth. For the grownups, there’s a beer garden operated by Craft Food Hall.

Lexington’s Discovery Day is unique among similar events in other towns in that only businesses based in the town are allowed to participate.

“This is one of the premier town days in the area,” Michelson said. “You really want people to come from surrounding towns and go see what’s happening in the community.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have not been able to form the same connections with fellow residents as they used to. Discovery Day restores a feeling of normalcy, pushing residents to re-bond.

“It’s all about getting out. There are people that are still in their COVID bubble, so it’s a great opportunity for them to come out and be outside and start to get back into the swing of things,” Michelson said. “It’s a community day, a family-oriented day.”

This event also introduces residents to parts of Lexington culture that they may not have noticed before.

“Find a new business to go to, a new restaurant to go to, a civic organization to join, or understand more about what they’re doing in town,” Michelson said.

Discovery Day will kick off with a performance by the Dance Inn. The fun-filled day continues with shows from artists such as Highway 49, Ben Rudnick and Friends, the GypsySix, and more.

Discovery Day will take place on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Massachusetts Avenue in Lexington center.