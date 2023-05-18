Lexington Goes Purple, in partnership with the Lexington Field & Garden Club, is once again turning Lexington purple with beautiful purple salvia! These flowers will bloom every June in honor of all our loved ones who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. Support this project by donating at bit.ly/LexPurpleFlower



Donate $20 or more and we will include the name of the person you are honoring on a decorative border at one of our flower beds. Be sure to provide the name of the person you are honoring in the “Donor Recognition” portion of the Donation page.



This year we are partnering with the Munroe Center for the Arts to create purple brick borders for our purple flower beds! Please join us on Friday, June 9 from 2 – 4 P.M. at Munroe to paint the names of our Purple Flower Honorees on purple bricks. All ages are welcome! Register at http://www.munroecenter.org/lex-goes-purple