Do you know a service-minded high schooler interested in mental health and wellness? Invite them to join the Youth Counseling Connection (YCC) Youth Advisory Board for 2023-24. Applications are now open and are due June 1.

The YCC Youth Board is a diverse group of high school students who meet monthly during their service year to discuss an array of topics including mental health and community engagement.

Members will collaborate with Staff and YCC Board Members to inform agency policies, procedures, and outreach efforts by sharing their perspectives on current events and issues in the media. They will also conduct a service project of their choosing and volunteer alongside YCC in the community.

LHS students can receive Community Service credit. Learn more and download the Interest Form: https://youthcounselingconnection.org/youth-board