English At Large is now accepting applications for its 2023 Summer Internship Program.



English At Large (EAL) is a nonprofit that helps adult immigrants gain greater understanding of the English language and U.S. culture through personalized instructional programs designed to support their highest aspirations. Our learners benefit from a large network of volunteers and community partners in Greater Boston committed to their success. We envision a world in which all people have the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to take advantage of opportunity, enrich their communities, and achieve their life goals.



Current college students are invited to apply to our summer internship program. This is an in-person commitment; selected candidates will work out of our Woburn office. The internship schedule is flexible, two days per week at least 6 hours each day. Our interns receive training and support from EAL staff, and have the opportunity to lead a summer Conversation Group, contribute to ongoing projects, and plan and support events for our learners and volunteers. This is an unpaid internship that offers insight into the operations of a local nonprofit, while making a difference for the adult learners we serve.



How to apply:

Submit resume & cover letter to Maureen Willis, Executive Director via email at ed@englishatlarge.org Application deadline: May 26, 2023



