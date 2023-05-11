The Munroe Center for the Arts (MCA) is celebrating springtime with song and dance and lots of art on Saturday, May 20th.



From 11 am – 5 pm, ten MCA artists will be opening their studio doors for the public to visit, along with a dozen more community artists showing (and selling) their work in the building.

A new printmaking studio will also have demonstrations in the morning.

From 3 pm – 5 pm, the Blues Dogs will be playing dance music in the back yard, and an artist will be leading visitors in a gelli printing art activity. Classrooms will also be open inside, with staff on hand to answer questions about classes and summer camp.



This program is FREE and open to the public. Bring a picnic and come and enjoy springtime with the arts!



Stay updated with additional activities on MunroeCenter.org/Mayday



