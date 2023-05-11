Pilgrim Church at 55 Coolidge Avenue in Lexington will host Jenny the Juggler on Saturday, May 20 at 2:30 PM. Jenny’s shows are filled with juggling, magic, music, and humor for all ages. The show is FREE and everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will be served.



The performance will be held on the front lawn so don’t forget to grab your picnic blanket. In case of rain, the show will be held indoors.



Help make magic for the families of Communities United, Inc. (CUI)



We will be collecting regular-sized hygiene products – toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, soap, etc. – so please consider donating. CUI provides high-quality, preschool programming to a diverse population regardless of economic status. One of CUI’s program, Lexington Creative Start, serving children ages 2-5, is located on the lower level of Pilgrim Church.



Questions?



Contact welcome@pilgrimcongregationalchurch.org or call 781.862.0357.



Looking forward to seeing you at the show!





