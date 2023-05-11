Mystic Chorale proves that Celtic music isn’t all Irish on May 19 at 7:30 at Cary Hall in Lexington, as it takes its Celtic Roots concert audience on a fabulous musical journey through all the Celtic lands.



More than a hundred Mystic singers will explore the romance of the Scottish ballad of Wild Mountain Thyme, the heartbreaking story of Isle of Hope Isle of Tears, the amazing resilience of We Rise Again, the rollicking Irish Rocky Road to Dublin and Dulaman, and celebrate the spring like pagans with Cornwall’s Hal an Tow and Padstow May Song. The chorus ventures on, to the western shores of Europe’s coast with the buoyant A Rianxiera from Spain’s Celtic region, Galicia, and finally circles home with well-known American Bluegrass anthem of hope and perseverance, Will the Circle Be Unbroken.



Mystic’s featured guests this season are the fabulous Matt and Shannon Heaton, known far and wide for their Celtic songs and lovely harmonies. The band also includes Ellery Klein on fiddle and Val Thompson on cello.



Enjoy the power and joy either in person or via live stream. Tickets: $25 in person; $15 live stream, both available at www.mysticchorale.org



