The public is invited to a dialogue to improve teen-parent communication on Thursday May 18 at 6:30pm hosted by the Youth Counseling Connection (YCC) at First Parish, 7 Harrington Road, partnership with the Lexington High School PTO



The program will include information about youth mental wellness and the experiences teens have living in Lexington. Local high school students, members of the YCC Youth Advisory Board, will share ideas for conversations that parents should be having with their teens, as well as tips to foster more open communication.



There will be time for questions, but we encourage you to submit questions ahead of time to admin@youthcounselingconnection.org. These questions will be answered by both our Youth Board and YCC Staff members.



The event is free for the community, but registration is appreciated! Please register at https://youthcounselingconnection.org/10th-anniversary.



Growing Up In Lexington is the third event in YCC’s yearlong celebration of Ten Years Serving Lexington and is offered in partnership with the Lexington High School PTO.



YCC thanks our Anniversary Sponsors: Cambridge Savings Bank; Knights of Columbus; Mary Keady, LICSW; and the Kelley Family.



