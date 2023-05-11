The history-making event is back for the second year! Join us on Sunday, May 28, at Lexington High School for AAPI’s 5K Run’n’Walk, for the taste of AAPI food, for the community celebration, for the advancing of diversity, unity and belonging! There were 530+ runners participated our AAPI 5K run and walk Lexington last year.



Here is the link to all the information and registration.



Here is an amazing drone video of the AAPI 5K run from last year.



The event is organized by the Lexington Hey Runners Club and Chinese American Association of Lexington (CAAL). We look forward to seeing you again this year!



