In observation of Mental Health Month, Lexington offers multiple groups, age-appropriate discussions and events.



Among the ongoing events at the Lexington Community Center: visits by Kayla, a support dog, at 1 pm every Friday during May; baskets of positive affirmation swag; Make Your Own MH Tool Kits for grades 5-12 on May 10 and 17; Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) suicide prevention training from 2-3 pm on May 11 an from 9 -10 am on May 17.



More mental health month information is available at lexingtonma.gov/mh or 781-698-4840









