The following incidents were selected from the Lexington Police Department logs during the week before May 8, 2023. This information is not independently verified by The Lexington Observer and does not reflect our reporting or opinion.

Community Relations

Wednesday, May 3 at 8:25 a.m., the school resource detective, the community resource detective, and Hastings school officer assisted students at Hastings School with getting to school via “Bike Train.” Everything went well and students arrived at school safely.

Thursday, May 4 at noon, the community resource detective installed a newborn-size car seat for a resident in Lexington. Although the child had not yet been born, the parents wanted to be prepared. Police answered all questions, and before these residents left, this detective made sure the parents knew how to install it in the future.

Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m., two officers assisted the William Diamond Junior Fife and Drum Corps with a parade from Depot Square to Battle Green.

General Disturbance

Thursday, May 4 at 11:55 a.m., the general administrator from Care One on Bedford Street requested assistance with an elderly male resident having a dental appointment who was refusing to get back into the transport vehicle provided. The responding officer reports the patient did eventually agree to return to his Lowell Street residence via the chair car.

Friday, May 5 at 9:35 a.m., a Grove Street resident reported an issue about property lines involving his neighbor’s property on Jefferson Drive. Officers went to the engineering department for the town and obtained a plot map of the area to check the property. It showed a distinct rough line that mirrors the property line on the plot plan. This officer was able to locate the property management company, out of Meredith, NH, as well as the property manager’s name. This officer spoke with the property management company and confirmed that they had a map of the property and were aware of the concerns of the homeowner. He stated he would speak to the landscaping company and contact him with any further concerns. This officer contacted this resident who was satisfied and agreed to contact the police with any further issues.

Motor Vehicle – Erratic/Hazardous Operation

Friday, May 5 at 10:40 a.m., a Bedford resident contacted Lexington’s school resource detective regarding a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus at Paul Revere Road and Hill Street on May 4 at 7:00 a.m. According to the bus driver’s report, the bus had stopped. Red lights flashed and the stop sign extended from the bus at Paul Revere Road. Then, a gray BMW Coupe crossed the double yellow line at a high rate of speed and went around the bus despite the red lights and posted stop sign. The responding officer went to the address and spoke with the homeowners / registered owner, who stated his son, identified as a juvenile, drives the vehicle to school daily. With school bus cameras in operation, charges were established and police issued Massachusetts citationsfor “Fail to Stop for a School Bus” and “Marked Lanes” violations.”

Suspicious activity – Motor Vehicle/Person

Wednesday, May 3 at 8:42 a.m., an Outlook Drive resident reported a suspicious silver vehicle parked across the street from her house with a male and a female inside. The responding officers report the vehicle had left the area before their arrival.

Sunday, May 7 at 3:20 p.m., a Butterfield Road resident called to report that his neighbor had sent him a text message that a teenage male with curly hair was riding an electric scooter down his driveway. The responding officer checked the property and surrounding area. The property backs up to First Circle Childcare on Maple Street, and it appears that this juvenile used the property as a cut-through to access the trails off Butterfield Road. All appeared in order.

Animal Control

Monday, May 1 at 4:00 p.m., thereis a report of a dead animal in the roadway at the Bedford Street bridge and the Rte 128 highway. Upon investigation, an officer reports that it is trash, not a dead animal.

Wednesday, May 3 at 11:40 a.m., at North Street and Willards Woods, the animal control officer issued a verbal warning to a Burlington resident for walking five dogs when town bylaws allow only two dogs.

Friday, May 5 at 5:00 p.m., a caller reported a black cat stuck about 12 feet up a tree at Hayes Lane and Grant Street. An officer confirmed there was a cat in the tree, and it had been there for hours. The animal control officer was not available at the time, so the Lexington Fire Department was notified. They declined a response.

Saturday, May 6 at 3: 00 p.m., a Raymond Street resident reported a raccoon in the yard looking for assistance. The responding officer reported the raccoon was in good health and had moved on from this property.

Fraud

Tuesday, May 2 at 9:30 a.m., a Burroughs Road resident came into the station to notify the police that he was the victim of tax fraud. He stated an unknown party used his name and Social Security number to fraudulently file a tax return. He was notified of the incident on April 20 when he received a letter from the IRS notifying him they had received what appeared to be a fraudulent tax return filing. He verified with his accountant that he had not filed his return yet. His accountant filed for an extension on this resident’s behalf. He notified the IRS by phone, then confirmed they located the fraudulent filing and flagged the case in their system. The IRS is investigating this and requested that he notify the police to document the incident.

Tuesday, May 2 at 11:30 a.m., an Emerson Road resident came into the station to report she received a letter from the Massachusetts Unemployment Department regarding an unemployment claim. She had not applied to receive unemployment benefits. An unknown person had utilized her personal information to collect such funds. This is part of an active scam that has targeted numerous states. She has been advised that this is now on record with the police department, and she should visit the mass.gov website and fill out the fraud form. The state unemployment department is aware of this scam and has its fraud department dealing with this case.

*During this past week, six more Lexington residents were victims of similar unemployment scams.

Tuesday, May 2 at 2:55 p.m., a Tyler Road resident came into the station to report she was the victim of a check washing scheme. According to her, four of her checks were stolen and washed for over $20,000. She mailed the checks using the USPS mailbox located in Countryside Plaza at the intersection of Woburn Street and Lowell Street. She reported the incident to Bank of America, who flagged and closed this account.

Thursday, May 4 at 9:55 a.m., a James Street resident reported an unknown person attempted to open a Capitol One credit card account using his information on May 3. He contacted his credit card company along with his credit union regarding this matter, and there was no monetary loss at this time.

Thursday, May 4 at 4:20 p.m., A Sanderson Road resident came to the station to report a check he sent in the mail by a postal box on Mass Ave. was fraudulently changed and $17,862.62 was withdrawn from his account. He notified Bank of America, and they are investigating the incident.

*A long-time Lexington resident shared the following account of fraud. She wanted to remind people to keep receipts and check monthly statements.

“When I was last at a Burlington restaurant, I used my credit card to pay my bill. When the charge appeared on my credit card statement, I noticed that the amount was $50 more than I had charged, and I knew I hadn’t left that generous amount for a tip. I presume that after signing my bill/receipt, it was altered from $30-something to $80-something. I contacted my credit card company, and they started a fraud investigation and put a temporary $50 credit in my account. A month later I received the following: “We’ve completed our initial investigation of your disputed transaction and have found it in your favor. This means we’ll reverse the temporary credit on your account and apply a credit adjustment. You will not be charged for this transaction, including any related interest or fees.”

*Facts from AARP’s Fraud Watch from the March 2023 issue of the AARP Bulletin. From: Six Ways to Foil Check Washers

#4: “Don’t let delivered mail sit in your mailbox. Grab your mail every day, as close to the delivery time as possible. If you’ll be away, ask a trusted friend to collect it or have the post office hold it until you’re back home.

The Lexington Police Department updates its incident log on Monday mornings. LexObserver coverage is a sampling of significant incidents and is not an exhaustive list. The full logs are available for public viewing.