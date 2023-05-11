The Hanscom Field Advisory Commission (HFAC) May meeting will take place on Zoom from 7 to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, May 16.

https://zoom.us/j/95621754230?pwd=b3A3UTJUR3I1U28ydW5WTVRtMi9xUT09

Meeting ID: 956 2175 4230 Passcode: 194503 Ph: (646) 876 9923



HFAC provides continued communication and education among the communities surrounding Hanscom Field and Massport and acts as an advisory commission for review and reaction to decisions relating to Hanscom Field, including land use, noise abatement, and transportation needs.



Agenda topics include meetings with Lincoln legislators Carmine Gentile and Alice Peisch; rotating attendance at Massport board meetings; and a letter to the FAA about noise policy (Docket FAA-2023-0855 at www.regulations.gov). Massport will present monthly noise reports.



Looking ahead, the next meeting on June 20 is expected to consider the North Airfield Noise & Regional Image as well as the 1999 Noise Report



A video library of prior HFAC meetings is available at https://lincolntv.viebit.com/index.php?folder=Hanscom+Field+Advisory



For additional information, email hfac@lincolntown.org.



