Representative Ken Gordon (D-Bedford) will host his upcoming office hours for residents of Lexington’s Precinct 6 on Tuesday, May 16, at Via Lago, 1845 Massachusetts Avenue Lexington, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.



Gordon will be available to answer questions and listen to concerns and ideas from constituents of the district.



To reach the representative directly please call his State House office phone number, (617) 722-2240, or send an email to Kenneth.Gordon@mahouse.gov.



