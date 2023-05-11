The Select Board recently approved funding for 2,000 Lexington households to get curbside compost pickup at no cost to them.



The pilot program is currently funded for one year, with the possibility of extension or expansion. A hybrid launch event at 6 pm on May 16 will present the compost pilot program (and composting in general). People will be able to sign up to be part of the pilot program beginning May 17.



Additional details are available on the Town’s website: https://www.lexingtonma.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=248





