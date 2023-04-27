Courtesy of the League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters, Lexington will present its eighth First Friday program on May 5, 2023, 9:30 AM, at the Lexington Community Center, reviewing the present status of the Stone building, future plans and the work of the Lexington Lyceum Advocates. On March 31, 2023, Town Meeting of Lexington voted to approve Article 10a on the Town Warrant including $400,000 in Community Preservation Act design funds as a first step in a phased process to study, design, repair and restore the historic Ellen Stone building (built 200 years ago) for future programming use.



We will have three speakers and include parts of powerpoint and video prepared for Town Meeting and other presentations.

Kathleen Dalton – Director of Lexington Lyceum Advocates . A biographer and public historian, she is the author of Theodore Roosevelt: A Strenuous Life (2002).

. A biographer and public historian, she is the author of Theodore Roosevelt: A Strenuous Life (2002). Mark Manasas – President of Lexington Lyceum Advocates.

of Lexington Lyceum Advocates. Meg Muckenhoupt – Treasurer of Lexington Lyceum Advocates.

There will be time for Q&A after the program. For more information about the League and this program go to https://my.lwv.org/massachusetts/lexington.



The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization dedicated to the principles of self-government established in the Constitution of the United States. The League works to promote political responsibility through informed and active participation of citizens in government. For more information, contact the League convener Margaret Coppe at mecoppe@gmail.com.



All Lexington League forums are free and open to the public.



