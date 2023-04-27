Leaving Coy’s Hill Author Talk

Thursday, May 4, 7 P.M.



Join author Katherine Sherbrooke for a talk about her novel “Leaving Coy’s Hill,” based on real events in the life of Lucy Stone, famed suffragist and abolitionist who spoke out against slavery at the Stone Building. Register Now for Zoom link



LWV First Friday

Friday, May 5, 7 P.M.



Join the Lexington Lyceum Advocates at the League of Women Voters of Lexington MA First Friday program, May 5, 9:30 A.M. at the Lexington Community Center to talk about the future of the Ellen Stone Building in East Lexington. Read the associated article.





A Walk Along the Bikeway Past

Saturday, May 6, 10 A.M.



Come for a walk along the bikeway and discover the clues in the landscape that show why and how the Minuteman Bikeway developed where it is — from the area’s glacial geology to Native settlement, Colonial farms, the rise of railroads, and beyond. Co-sponsored by the Friends of Lexington Bikeways (bike-lexington.org).



Meet behind the Lexington Visitors’ Center. The walk is 90 minutes / 1.5 miles on flat pavement.



Have ideas for more events? Let us know! To learn more about the Stone Building and Lyceums in Lexington, visit LexLyceum.org